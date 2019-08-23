Community in Old Hickory fights against application for cellphone tower

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Another neighborhood is fighting plans from developers.

This time it’s a cell phone tower near hundreds of homes in Old Hickory.

On Thursday, a group of Old Hickory community members gathered for a meeting with a Metro Codes representative and their Metro Councilman, Larry Hagar.

This summer, the company SCI Towers filed an application with Metro Codes to put a 140-foot cellphone tower on Old Hickory Boulevard.

“Our motto has been stick it somewhere else,” said Laura Smith, a member of the “Old Hickory Cell Tower Opposition Group”.

Since July, community members have expressed their concerns in the Facebook group.

Members of the group told News 2 that the cellphone tower would impact a thousand homes, the historic Hermitage site, and an adjacent trampoline park.

“We’re not anti-cellphone, anti-cell tower, we understand that there are gaps in coverage. The 1000 homes that are affected around this community, around this tower. We are asking for them to move it somewhere else. Near a dump, in an open field,” said Smith

At the meeting, community members shared their plan to fight against the cell tower with the Metro representatives.

“We’re trying to address property values plummeting, trying to address the health concerns, trying to address environmental concerns,” said Smith

An online petition against the cell tower application has almost 600 signatures.

Smith added, “if we’re not going to get them on medical and aesthetics, evidently what this is going to boil down to are the ordinances that we believe the Metro Board of Zoning Appeals are violating.”

During the meeting, Metro Codes representative, Emily Lamb said of the cell tower application.

“If they are going to meet the law, we are required to follow the law my department is required to follow the law.”

Whatever the outcome, the group says they’re prepared to take legal action.