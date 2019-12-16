Community holds vigil for 7-year-old boy killed after Mt. Juliet Christmas parade

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of people gathered at Mt. Juliet Middle School Sunday to remember the life of a 7-year-old boy who died after a tragic accident at the Christmas parade the day before.

Rowan Ace Frensley was a member of the Cub Scouts.

He was run over by the cub scout float he had been riding on as it unloaded in the staging area.Witnesses say it was like the float had sucked him under.

His father was behind the wheel.

Sunday evening, the community gathered for a vigil in front of the school. Pastors prayed over the family, first responders, and the children.

“I always picked on the older kids, including my son, and told them they need to act like Rowan, he really stood out,” said Robert Fry, the Cub Scouts Pack Master 912.

Brandi Sprague, Rowan’s den leader, said he was the “typical 7-year-old boy–always running, always happy. I’ve never seen him have a meltdown. He was always happy to help out wherever he could,” she said.

“Jackson and Rowan have been best friends since they were three,” said Lindsay Brewster, “So this has been especially hard for us to see such a sweet soul gone, and I’ll never understand.”

