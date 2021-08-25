Community bank donates toward funeral expenses for each Waverly flooding victim

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Despite the heartache and so much loss following the flooding in Humphreys County, there are so many stories about the strong community spirit and people doing their part to get families what they need.

Community bank Apex Bank will donate $2,500 toward the funeral expenses for each victim lost in the catastrophic flooding.

Banking president Marcus Vine and his team have been on the ground since the waters receded Saturday, escorting victims to the Waverly community center, which has since evolved from a shelter to a distribution center.

Vine said he and his team are focused on not just immediate needs, but what will also be needed tomorrow and beyond.

“What are they going to need two days from now, what are they going to need a week from now? To be able to anticipate those needs and think forward and then organize the logistics, which is somewhat of a challenge, but we have a great team of folks our team and the community volunteers who have come in to stand shoulder to shoulder with us have been absolutely phenomenal,” explained Vine.

Vine said they have served between 500 to 1,000 meals per day since the flood and each day has brought different challenges, but they are here to help for the long haul.

“This is something that’s going to go on for several weeks, several months but the need here right now is great and the response has been even greater. The challenge in part for all of us is to make sure we can coordinate all of these efforts, organize them logistically, and let’s meet every possible need that we can,” said Vine.

So far, the bank has met with 12 families, many Vine said he has known personally for several years.

If you, or anyone you know, has lost a loved one in the flooding in Humphreys County, please contact Marcus Vine at 731-213-0799 or Adam Mullinax at 731-213-4004. You may also email him at adam.mullinax@apexbank.com or visit the Waverly office at 201 West Main Street, Waverly, TN 37185.