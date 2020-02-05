Come visit the African American living history museum event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Black History month is a time to recognize African American achievements and inspire everyone to believe in the power of a dream.

Lake Providence Missionary Baptist Church honors and celebrated black history with an interactive museum where visitors have an opportunity to listen and learn about the stories of historic African Americans as they walk through and review each exhibit.

Volunteers will tell stories in the first person, many of those untold, stories about those who made a contribution to their communities and beyond.

This event is open to the public, and donations in the form of educational resources that are noteworthy to African American history. Items such as artifacts, documents, books, and pictures to display.

The event will take place on Sunday, February 9th at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Lake Providence Missionary Baptist Church.

