Columbia woman says she was victim of a fundraising scam

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Columbia woman says she was scammed out of money by people pretending to raise funds for a youth baseball team.

The woman, who owns a business in Columbia, asked News 2 not to share her name or show her face; she said the scammers came by her business twice, most recently, last week.

Surveillance video from the woman’s restaurant shows two kids walking in, laying gift cards on the counter. Later in the video, a man can be seen walking in with the children.

The cards appeared to be Domino’s pizza gift cards. On the cards it said, “redeem online only”.

The woman told News 2 that the first time the children came to her store, she purchased two of the cards,

“Anytime a kid walks in selling anything, you’re okay with it.”

She said the children told her they were selling the cards for a youth baseball team. When she went to use the cards online, she said this happened,

“We typed in the codes online and it just said, it wasn’t valid.”

The children came in her store a second time, selling the cards at a different price,

“The boy said they were buy one get one free.”

The woman sent the children away and filed a police report with Columbia police.

Another business in Columbia told News 2 they were also targeted.

The Better Business Bureau says it’s a classic fundraising scam,

“Consumers have a kind heart and they want to be able to support those in need and scammers know that.” said Robyn Householder, CEO and President of the BBB of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky

Householder said people must ask questions to anyone presenting themselves as part of a fundraising effort,

“Get the representative’s name, close the door and then go call the organization and see if this is a legitimate employee or volunteer raising funds for them.”

Householder said when in doubt, dont give your money out.

“A legitimate charity will wait for your money, they’re not going to force you to donate right on the spot.”

Anyone with information about this case can contact the BBB or Columbia Police.