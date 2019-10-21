Columbia teen missing

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Columbia Police Department is searching for missing teen Kedarious Eugene Hill.

Hill is 15 years old and 5’7 weighing 110 pounds.

He was last seen wearing gray pants and a black hoodie with ‘Boys in the Hood’ on the side.

Hill was last seen in the area of Iron Bridge Road.

Anyone with information on Kedarious Hill’s whereabouts can contact the Columbia Police Department Dispatch at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900 or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com