Columbia police search for missing juvenile

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WRKN) – Columbia police are searching for a missing juvenile, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Police said 17-year-old Bridgett Florence Hartsfield was last seen on Saturday in the area of Westover Drive in Columbia.

She was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and blue jeans. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727 or Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900.