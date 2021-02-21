Columbia police search for man wanted for attempted first-degree murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Columbia police are searching for a man wanted for attempted first-degree murder.

According to a post from the Columbia Police Facebook page, they are searching for 21-year-old Kobia Eugene Lloyd.

Police say Lloyd is wanted on four counts of attempted first-degree murder. If you have any information about his possible whereabouts, contact the Criminal Investigations Division of Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670, Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SAFETips@ColumbiaTN.Com.