COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Scary moments for employees at a Columbia Burger King. Police say they were robbed and ordered into a freezer at gunpoint. It happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on Nashville Highway.

Police say a man with a gun demanded cash from the register then told employees to get into the freezer. No one was hurt.

Columbia police say they do not have a good description of a suspect. Give the police department a call if you have any information that can help find the suspect.