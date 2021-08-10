Columbia police search for 18-year-old woman wanted for attempted first-degree murder

Courtesy: Columbia Police, eighteen year old Damonica Rochelle Radley

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Columbia police are searching for an 18-year-old wanted for attempted first-degree murder.

According to a post on the Columbia police Facebook page, 18-year-old Damonica Rochelle Radley is currently wanted for involvement in a shooting.

Police say the crime happened on July 21 and Radley is wanted for attempted first-degree homicide.

Anyone with information regarding her possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670, Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SAFETips@ColumbiaTN.Com.

No other information was immediately released.

