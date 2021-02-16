Columbia police officers deliver groceries to stranded family during ice storm

Columbia officers help deliver groceries to stranded family during ice storm, Courtesy: Caroline MsChief

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Columbia police officers helped a family get groceries while they were stranded because of the inclement weather.

Columbia police shared the post from citizen Caroline MsChief to their Facebook page Tuesday.

Officers helped a family who could not get out of their driveway and did not have any groceries during the ice storm.

So, police picked the groceries up and delivered the food to the family’s home.

MsChief said, “We are all very lucky to have these amazing officers!! Thank you very much for your service.”