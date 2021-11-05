Columbia Police: Mother charged with first-degree murder after shooting at group of people

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pregnant mother behind bars is accused of trying to kill three people in Columbia.

According to the Columbia Police, around 2:50 Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a shooting call on Paul Craft Street.

According to investigators, three people came home only to notice that two of their car tires were flat and a windshield busted. Around that time, police say, 23-year-old Desteney Mitchell got out of her car and began arguing with the group.

According to police, witnesses said the pregnant woman pulled a large black handgun from her vehicle, pointed it and said, “I will ****ing kill you!” That’s when witnesses said she began firing at the group, shooting four to five times. According to witnesses, prior to the gunfire, Mitchell 2 and 3-year-old children were seen inside her car.

After the shooting, Columbia Police put out a “be on the lookout” alert region wide.

Just after 3 p.m., Spring Hill Police spotted Mitchell’s silver Kia. Officers got behind the attempted murder suspect and pulled her over in a felony take down. Multiple officers issued commands to Mitchell, getting her to peacefully walk away from the car and surrender.

After clearing the vehicle, officers found Mitchell’s two small children. Both were upset and crying for their mother.

On body cam you can hear Sgt. Tommy Barber trying to console the scared children, calling the frightened children honey and darling to reassure them. Later in the arrest, Mitchell will asked officers about her children.

“What’s going to happen to my kids?” she asked while sitting in the back of the Spring Hill Police car.

Lt. Justin Whitwell of the SHPD said his officers handled the stop effectively. He said the children made the situation that much more intense.

“Everyone on that scene is a father. They come into contact with those children. It tugs at the heart strings.

They gotta take it home, but they have to get past it and get on with their job,” Whitwell said.

Mitchell is in the Maury County jail and is charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder and two counts of child abuse and neglect. She is under a $400,000 bond.