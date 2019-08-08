Columbia police issue plea to help finding missing juvenile

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Columbia are asking for help finding a missing juvenile who is believed to be endagered.

Columbia Police issued the plea on Facebook for tips in tracking down Christopher Andrew Gibson.

Officers say he was last seen at the Burger King on Highway 31 near Bear Creek Pike.

Gibson is 6-feet tall and has brown eyes and black hair.

Officers believe he is a runaway but also note they believe he is endangered.

Anyone with information about Gibson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com.