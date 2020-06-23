Columbia police investigate spree of mail thefts, 81 victims so far

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Columbia police said a man is in The Maury County Jail after stealing mail from dozens of people.

Patrol officers discovered the theft on the morning of June 19th. They said 34-year-old Edward Lee Johnson is facing several charges for theft and is still in jail.

So far, officers said they’ve identified 81 victims and are trying to identify other offenders who could be involved in the spree. The majority of the cases involve mail being stolen from mailboxes.

If you know anything else, or are a possible victim of one of these thefts, please call 931-560-1670.

This is a developing story.