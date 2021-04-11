Columbia police arrest two following aggravated robbery at grocery store

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Columbia police arrested two men after they reportedly robbed a grocery story on Saturday.

According to a release from police, it happened at the La Superior Bakery & Grocery in the 2200 block of Carmack Boulevard.

Police responded to the store for a report of an aggravated robbery.

The release stated the two men entered the store, showed a gun and physically assaulted a store clerk while taking an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

Police said the men left the store in a black pickup truck. The victim was taken to Maury Regional Medical Center and treated for his injuries. He was released.

Officers were then able to identify and locate the suspects vehicle as it traveled north on Carmack Boulevard. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and pursued it to Cemetery Avenue, where the vehicle ran off the roadway and came to a rest on its side.

Officers secured a perimeter around the crash site and began to negotiate a surrender. About 15 minutes later, the suspect vehicle caught fire and both suspects exited the vehicle and were taken into custody.

The release from police stated neither suspect had any form of identification on them while being arrested and they refused to cooperate with police.

Officers said both suspects are being held without bond pending positive identification.

Anyone with additional information that may assist in the investigation is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division of Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670.