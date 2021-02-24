Columbia man accused of shooting infant daughter in the head during domestic incident in custody

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Columbia police tell News 2 the man accused of firing into a car occupied by his girlfriend and three children is now in custody.

According to Columbia Police, 21-year-old Kobia Eugene Lloyd and his 22-year-old girlfriend were arguing in their car in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Hallmark Drive.

Police say Lloyd got out and his girlfriend attempted to drive away. That’s when investigators say Lloyd jumped on the car and fired a single round through the car’s roof.

The bullet missed the woman driving, but reportedly hit an 8-month-old little girl in a car seat behind the driver’s seat, striking her in the head.

Police say the man fled with the gun and the woman drove her child to the ER at Maury Regional Medical Center while calling for help.

News 2 learned that Lloyd had prior arrests for violent crimes that include reckless endangerment with a weapon in 2019 and aggravated robbery in 2020.

Lloyd was wanted on four counts of attempted first-degree murder, felony reckless endangerment, and aggravated child endangerment.

The child was LifeFlighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where investigators say she is in critical but stable condition.

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, police told News 2 Lloyd was located in a parking lot in Columbia. They say the apprehension was without incident and nobody was hurt. Lloyd did not say anything during the arrest.

No other information was immediately released.