Columbia Fire Department preps rescue boats as rain from Hurricane Ida approaches Middle Tennessee

COLUMBIA, Tenn (WKRN) — Columbia Fire and Rescue has two boats and one goal: Keep people safe in the event of flash flooding.

Crews spent Monday gassing up and packing up their rescue boats as what’s left of Hurricane Ida approaches Middle Tennessee. Captain Jeremy Finley says his crew train with the boats regularly and know what to do in the event of an emergency.

“The connector boat, which is a little bigger boat with a little bigger of a motor, is more for the bigger water of the Duck River. Then, we have a raft as well that we can actually have a motor on it, or we can take the motor off and paddle it. It just depends on the water and what kind of rescues needing to be done,” Finley said.

Both boats could be used this week as there are flash flood warnings being issued for Maury County and Columbia through Tuesday.

Captain Finley encourages everyone to be prepared in case of power or water outages and have supplies if first responders can’t get to you immediately.

“The biggest thing we always tell people is turn around don’t drown. It’s just not worth it. Find an alternative route and report that. If you see water across the roadway report that so we can get signage out,” Finley said.

Captain Finley says most trouble spots around Columbia are near the Duck River and at low water bridges.