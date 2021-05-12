Colonial Pipeline to restart operations Wednesday, Secretary Granholm says

Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021. Gasoline futures are ticking higher following a cyberextortion attempt on the Colonial Pipeline, a vital U.S. pipeline that carries fuel from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

(NEXSTAR) – Colonial Pipeline is set to resume full operations Wednesday, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm confirmed in a tweet.

Granholm said that the company’s CEO, Tim Felt, said that normal operations would restart around 5 p.m., adding that more details would follow.

The announcement comes after President Biden expressed optimism that a close to the nightmare for drivers in the Southeast was close to resolution following a cyberattack that froze the pipeline.

“We have been in very, very close contact with Colonial Pipeline,” Biden said Wednesday. “I think you’re going to hear some good news in the next 24 hours and I think we’ll be getting that under control.”

Colonial Pipeline delivers about 45% of the East Coast’s gas.

This is a developing story; the Associated Press contributed to this report.