Collierville Police: Man was asked to leave job before deadly Kroger shooting

Law enforcement personnel work in front of a Kroger grocery store as an investigation goes into the night following a shooting earlier in the day on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Collierville, Tenn. Police say a gunman attacked people in the store and killed at least one person and wounded 12 others before the suspect was found dead. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Collierville said the accused gunman in a shooting at a Kroger that killed one and injured 15 Thursday had been asked to leave his job that morning.

Uk Thang, 29, has been identified as the gunman in that incident. Authorities say he was a third-party vendor for Kroger.

The company Thang worked for, JFE Franchising, described him as “the owner of an independent franchise within a Kroger store in Collierville, Tennessee.”

“We offer our thoughts, prayers and support to everyone impacted by this tragic incident, and we are prepared to fully support the ongoing investigation,” the company said in a statement.

Kroger employee Lawanda Clark said last week that she recalled overhearing managers talking about firing Thang the night before. However, that information was not confirmed by police or the store until Monday.

“They had to walk the guy out yesterday morning. I think it was round about 9,” said Clark. “His boss came and they were talking to him about what happened. They had to walk him out and he didn’t really want them to walk him out. They said they were gonna call the police. But I guess he left at that point.”

She described Thang as quiet, only conversing with the other sushi workers and sometimes arguing with other co-workers.

Two patients from the shooting have been released from Regional One hospital, while four more are recovering, according to a hospital spokesperson Monday.

Collierville Police said a total of 15 people were injured in Thursday’s mass shooting. Ten were store employees, while five were customers. One of those victims, Olivia King, died as a result.