Collierville Kroger reopening after mass shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. – Kroger announced Friday that they will reopen their Collierville store next week, six weeks after a mass shooting that killed one person and injured more than a dozen.

The remodeled store on Byhalia Road near Poplar Avenue will open Wednesday, November 10 at 9 a.m.

“It has a different look and feel so the community can rally around. We want to welcome them back and make sure it feels like home to them again,” Teresa Dickerson said.

Dickerson, who is the corporate affairs manager of the Kroger Delta Division, held a press conference Friday along with Mayor Stan Joyner outside the new Collierville Kroger Associate Resource Center on Poplar.

The store has remained closed since the Sept. 23 incident, when one woman was killed and multiple people were injured.

Police say the gunman, Uk Thang, who operated the sushi counter, was asked to leave the store that morning after getting into an argument with another employee. He later pulled up to the front of the Kroger, armed himself with three guns, entered the store and started shooting at customers and employees, and taking his own life.

“Moving forward, we won’t talk about the shooting. We won’t talk about that day. We’re only talking about the opening and how we’re rebuilding to heal,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson said the store hours will remain the same as before and they will now have security on site.