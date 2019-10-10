Colleagues of Antioch mother stabbed to death say she was well-liked by all

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Colleagues of the Antioch mother who was brutally stabbed to death have only fond memories of Mayra Garcia. They say she was a wonderful woman who was immensely liked.

Garcia worked in Donelson off of Marriott Drive for years, first for HealthStream and later for Press Ganey.

“Everyone loved working with her. She was very friendly, very nurturing, just a great colleague, a great team player, anyone would want her on their team,” Christy Robb told News 2.

Robb worked for Garcia for about two years at HealthStream where Garcia was a quality assurance analyst.

“She was just a very focused, driven individual and that played into her priorities. Just a natural teacher, a natural nurturer and just a wonderful person,” Robb explained.

Friendly and outgoing, Garcia was one who always talked highly of her three children.

“She talked about her children. It was just evident that family life was very, very important to her.”

But her family’s lives were rocked when police say Mayra’s ex-boyfriend viciously stabbed and killed her, along with her 13-year-old son Jayden. Mayra’s 16 and 8-year-old daughters narrowly escaped.

“Everyone was obviously deeply saddened by this news; such a tragedy. All of our hearts are heavy. It’s hard to put it into words,” said Robb.

News 2 spoke to another colleague of Mayra’s over the phone who said she is sick with how things ended. She shared stories of past domestic violence situations involving Mayra and said the tragedy could have been prevented.

Mayra most recently worked at Advance Financial, according to her former colleagues.

On Sunday afternoon colleagues on Marriott Drive will hold a celebration of life in Mayra’s honor, along with a balloon release in the parking lot.