Coldest air of the season may wring out some snow flakes for some

A blast of arctic air that will be the coldest air of the season is poised to charge into Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky Monday night.

As it does so, the rain expected to arrive Monday afternoon could end as some snow flurries and snow showers for parts of the area.

The question as often is the case is, “will the cold air catch up with the moisture”?

Although some models are forecasting significant accumulations, the most likely scenario is that much of the area will receive flurries and snow showers late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, but any coatings on the ground are most likely in the far northern and northeast parts of Middle Tennessee and in south Kentucky where a dusting to 1/2″ may occur. The Cumberland Plateau could see up to 1″.

This far in advance, there will likely be adjustments to the forecast, so stay tuned!

Temperatures on Wednesday may not get above freezing in some parts of the mid-state (we are forecasting 34 for Nashville), and we could likely tie or break the record low of 18° on Wednesday morning.