A cold start to the weekend with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Slick and icy roads are still a concern, so slow down!

By the afternoon we warm into the mid-30s under a sunny sky. Overnight lows dip into the mid-20s. Tomorrow will be milder with highs near 50.

Good news is we are dry for most of next week. Low rain chances look to be possible Thursday into Friday, but otherwise the pattern looks quiet.