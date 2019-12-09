Cold rain changing to wintry mix/snow on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are still a lot of uncertainties, but a strong cold front will drop temperatures through the 30s on Tuesday changing a cold early morning rain to a wintry mix and snow.

Computer models have been somewhat conflicting (aren’t they always?). But I always say to take away the “generalities” the models agree on rather than specifics that they may disagree on), and then proceed with making a forecast.

Those generalities they agree on are that cold arctic air will spill in on Tuesday, while an upper-level disturbance moving east through Texas “backs” the upper-level flow from the southwest for a while, bringing a surge of moisture as the cold air pushes in.

The specifics that those models disagree on are the accumulations.

The above RPM Model forecasts roughly 1/2″ with 1″ plus amounts to the east. Other models print much more than that, but this one seems to be the most likely solution.

PLEASE keep in mind that there is a lot of UNCERTAINTY at this point, and a more accurate and confident forecast for accumulations will be made on Monday.

BUT be prepared to start Tuesday morning out with rain that changes to a wintry mix and/or snow during the day into the evening.

