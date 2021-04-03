Cold morning, warming trend begins this afternoon

Several rivers, creeks, and streams are under flood advisories and warnings. Please be careful and if you see high water. DO NOT drive through it.

A freeze warning is in place through 9am, it’s a chilly start, but we’ll warm nicely into the afternoon under sunny skies. No rain in the forecast for your Easter weekend.

Highs today will reach the low and mid-60s and it’s even warmer tomorrow with Easter Sunday highs near 70.

We stay dry through Tuesday but scattered storms return Wednesday. Showers and storms continue through Thursday and rain sticks around into the end of the week.