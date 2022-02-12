Cold air is pushing in just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will be falling throughout your Saturday. A few light rain showers may turn over into a wintry mix but no accumulation is expected. Overnight even colder air moves in with teens and 20s for the overnight lows.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs near 40. Quiet conditions to star the work week. Valentine’s Day will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 40s.

Then, we will turn milder by midweek with rain and storms returning to the forecast Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday areas along I-65 and to the west are under a 15% risk for severe storms so stay alert.