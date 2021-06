For the first time since the pandemic, Metro Nashville West Precinct officers hosted Coffee with a Canine.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For the first time since the pandemic, Metro Nashville West Precinct officers hosted Coffee with a Canine.

Six-year-old lab and crime fighter, Gunner, took center stage as community members interacted with officers in the Nations. Red Bicycle hosted the community event.

The event offered the public an opportunity to ask officers questions about their area.