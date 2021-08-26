Coffee County Schools closed for 10 days

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Coffee County Schools will be closed Monday, August 30 though Labor Day on September 6.

The school district says the original closure is from Monday, August 30 to Wednesday, September 1 due to COVID-19 concerns.

This closure, combined with a scheduled teacher inservice on September 2, Bonnaroo Day on September 3 and Labor Day on September 6 means students will report back to school on September 7.

The long closure allows students to be out of the buildings for ten straight days, the length of a typical COVID-19 quarantine/isolation period.

Extracurricular activities will be allowed to continue based on the status of COVID-19 spread within that particular group of students. Students and their families should communicate with coaches, teachers or advisors to be aware of any potential schedule changes.

The school district says it will continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly.

The parent/guardian of any student unable to return to school on September 7 due to COVID-19-related concerns should contact to school nurse.