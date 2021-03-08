Coffee County authorities warn public following string of vehicle burglaries

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public after a string of vehicle burglaries.

According to a post on their Facebook page, deputies have seen this type of crime in various areas of Coffee County over the last several days.

Investigators are following leads and request the public remain vigilant and proactive. Remove all valuables from your vehicles, especially at night. They also advise to lock your car doors. If you have any information about these vehicle burglaries, call Investigator Brandon Reed 931-570-4191 or Stephen Sharketti 931-570-4423.