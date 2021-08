COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Authorities say Charles J. Enis has been missing since Thursday. He was last seen in the Ovoca Lake area. Authorities advise that all homeowners in the area check their property for Enis.

Anyone that has spoken to Enis in the last 24 hours should contact investigator Brandon Gullett or investigator Brandon Reed at 931-728-3591.