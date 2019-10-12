Coffee Co. Sheriff’s Department warns citizens of phone scam

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Phone Scam

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is warning citizens of a potential phone scam.

The CCSO said scammers are calling and identifying themselves as the department and using the excuse that the person has missed jury duty or have a warrant.

Sheriff’s officials said they scammers are asking people to pay using GreenDot or MoneyGram.

” Please know this Department is not placing these calls. Please do not give out any personal information to these people and DO NOT send them money,” said the department in a Facebook post about the incident.

They are asking anyone with questions to contact the department directly or the Clerk’s office.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar