Coffee Co. Sheriff’s Department warns citizens of phone scam

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is warning citizens of a potential phone scam.

The CCSO said scammers are calling and identifying themselves as the department and using the excuse that the person has missed jury duty or have a warrant.

Sheriff’s officials said they scammers are asking people to pay using GreenDot or MoneyGram.

” Please know this Department is not placing these calls. Please do not give out any personal information to these people and DO NOT send them money,” said the department in a Facebook post about the incident.

They are asking anyone with questions to contact the department directly or the Clerk’s office.