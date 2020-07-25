Coco’s Italian Market recalls products produced without benefit of inspection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (USDA) — Coco’s Italian Market is recalling about 16,868 pounds of various ready-to-eat frozen meat products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

FSIS said the frozen Italian meatball, beef ravioli, and pepperoni pizza items were produced on various dates from January 2019 through July 2020. The following products are subject to recall:

16-oz. clear plastic bags packages containing 4 pieces of “Coco’s ITALIAN MARKET Fully Cooked Italian Meatballs” and a USDA mark of inspection represented on the label.

15-oz. plastic-wrapped plastic covered containers containing “Coco’s ITALIAN MARKET Take – n – Bake BEEF RAVIOLI WITH LUCIANA’S MARINARA SAUCE.”

16-in. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing “Coco’s ITALIAN MARKET Take – n – Bake Hand Made Pepperoni Pizza” with a USDA mark of inspection represented on the pepperoni label.

7-in. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing “Coco’s ITALIAN MARKET Take – n – Bake Hand Made Pepperoni Pizza” with a USDA mark of inspection represented on the pepperoni label.

The products subject to recall do not bear an establishment number inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Tennessee.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Chuck Cinelli, Owner, Coco’s Italian Market, at (615) 573-2319 or chuck.cinelli@gmail.com.