Cocke County deputies investigating 2 fatal animal attacks

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities in Cocke County are investigating two fatal animal attacks in the same area of Newport.

A woman died after an animal attack on July 12 in Newport, according to a spokesperson with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

The spokesperson says that the incident occurred near Jimtown Road, and at this time it has not been determined what animal killed the woman. More information will be released following an autopsy report.

CCSO did say that an attack of similar nature did occur in the same area on April 1 that resulted in the death of a man, and that incident remains under investigation.

Anyone that has any relevant information to either case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-623-6004. No other details are being released at this time due to the nature of the case.