Coaches Against Violence hosts football games to encourage kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With the start of the school year, Nashville high school coaches are using football to promote non-violence.

The Coaches Against Violence Movement is made up of coaches from four Metro high school– Hillsboro Maplewood, Cane Ridge, and Pearl Cohn.

The group hosted two football games between the four teams at the Tennessee State University Football Stadium Saturday.

While this event was already planned, it comes one week after a fight and shots fired at a football game at East High School. While no one was seriously injured, three teens were arrested.

Coaches and school administrators say there’s no room for that in their schools and they want kids to focus on what is going to make them successful in life.

“Football is all about discipline, football is all about teamwork, football is all about listening…working together. So if we can work together at one school, and bring these four schools to work together, we can work together with all the schools in Nashville and everywhere,” said Scott Wallace with the organization, “That’s the message. We’re gonna start with these four schools, we gonna start with football, we wanna do basketball, we wanna do baseball, track, lacrosse, whatever it is, and just come together.”