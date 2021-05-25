CMCSS Director named to lead Houston school district

HOUSTON (AP) — An education leader from Tennessee is set to become the superintendent of the Houston school district, the largest in Texas.

The Houston Independent School District’s board of education voted Friday to name Millard House II as the lone finalist. House has led the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System for the last four years.

The board for Houston’s school district, which has about 200,000 students, will officially vote on the position at its June meeting.

House, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, has previously held posts including deputy superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools and chief operating officer of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina.

House comes to Houston as an effort by Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath to replace the district’s school board members is making its way through the courts. In making the move, Morath has cited a state law requiring education officials to either close a school that failed for over four years or select a board to run the district.

An appeals court last year upheld a lower court’s decision to halt the board’s ouster, but an appeal by Morath to the Texas Supreme Court is pending.

House will replace Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan, who is set to become superintendent of Springfield Public Schools in Missouri.