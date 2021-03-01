CMA Foundation Artist Ambassador writes original song with Antioch students on Zoom

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville CMA Foundation Artist Ambassador Lindsay Ell helped fourth graders in Antioch write an original song via Zoom.

Monday is the start of Music In Our Schools Month so Ell helped students at Mt. View Elementary School in Antioch get creative and write the song.

After hearing Ell’s story, teachers say students felt inspired and started gaining interest in musical instruments.

Teachers sent in videos from several students who continued working on the song the class wrote with Ell.

Their teachers also shared a few videos of the students talking about why they have a passion for music and why it makes them feel great.