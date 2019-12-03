CMA Country Christmas, Brad Paisley special airs Tuesday night on News 2

It’s a big night for Country Music here on News 2 with back-to-back specials holiday specials beginning at 7 p.m.

The night starts with “Brad Paisley thinks he’s special”, a one-hour variety show featuring music and Brad Paisley and celebrity friends like you have never seen them before.

Then at 8 p.m., you will get into the holiday spirit with CMA Country Christmas, hosted by Trisha Yearwood. We had a chance to speak to her about one of her favorite holiday traditions.

“I’m really about family and married into a family that had three little girls, our tradition as a family with bonus mom was to decorate the tree together. And now our girls are in their 20’s and all grown up and live different places but we don’t decorate that tree until we all get together. I love that something was a tradition that probably meant more to Garth and I when we were blending that family has become something that’s really important to those girls, as well,” said Yearwood.

Brad Paisley then takes over primetime with his own one-hour special.

Paisley told News 2 he’s excited about the music.

“Just seeing what Kelsey does, what Hootie and the Blowfish go to Tootsie’s and we sort of take over Tootsie’s for a second in the middle of an hour on TV and then Darius comes back with me to the set. We actually filmed this at War Memorial and the place went crazy when he came back. Same with the Jonas Brothers, you see a side of them you don’t normally see. Carrie Underwood, same thing. I’ve never seen the Hillbilly truck driver side of Carrie Underwood before but it exists and you will see it in this special,” said Paisley.

