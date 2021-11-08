Road closures in effect for 55th annual CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple roads, streets and thoroughfares will be closed for periods of time this week as preparation continues for the 55th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.
|Start Date
|End Date
|Street
|From
|To
|Closure
|11/01/2021
|11/11/2021
|6th Ave.
|Demonbreun
|Broadway
|Sidewalk on arena side only
|11/07/2021
|11/11/2021
|Demonbreun
|5th Ave.
|6th Ave.
|Westbound lane only
|11/08/2021
|11/11/2021
|5th Ave.
|Demonbreun
|Broadway
|Full street
|11/08/2021
|11/11/2021
|5th Ave.
|Demonbreun
|Hilton driveway
|Sidewalk on both sides
|11/08/2021
|11/11/2021
|6th Ave.
|Demonbreun
|Broadway
|Full street
|11/09/2021
|11/11/2021
|6th Ave.
|Demonbreun
|Broadway
|Sidewalk on both sides
|11/09/2021
|11/11/2021
|Demonbreun
|5th Ave.
|6th Ave.
|Full street
|11/10/2021
|11/11/2021
|Demonbreun
|4th Ave.
|7th Ave.
|Sidewalk on arena side only
|11/10/2021
|11/11/2021
|Demonbreun
|4th Ave.
|8th Ave.
|Full street
|11/10/2021
|11/11/2021
|McGavock
|7th Ave.
|8th. Ave
|Full street
|11/10/2021
|11/11/2021
|5th Ave.
|KVB
|Demonbreun
|Full street
|11/10/2021
|11/11/2021
|6th Ave.
|KVB
|Demonbreun
|Full street
|11/10/2021
|11/11/2021
|7th Ave.
|Demonbreun
|Broadway
|Full street
