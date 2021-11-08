Road closures in effect for 55th annual CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple roads, streets and thoroughfares will be closed for periods of time this week as preparation continues for the 55th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.

Start Date End Date Street From To Closure 11/01/2021 11/11/2021 6th Ave. Demonbreun Broadway Sidewalk on arena side only 11/07/2021 11/11/2021 Demonbreun 5th Ave. 6th Ave. Westbound lane only 11/08/2021 11/11/2021 5th Ave. Demonbreun Broadway Full street 11/08/2021 11/11/2021 5th Ave. Demonbreun Hilton driveway Sidewalk on both sides 11/08/2021 11/11/2021 6th Ave. Demonbreun Broadway Full street 11/09/2021 11/11/2021 6th Ave. Demonbreun Broadway Sidewalk on both sides 11/09/2021 11/11/2021 Demonbreun 5th Ave. 6th Ave. Full street 11/10/2021 11/11/2021 Demonbreun 4th Ave. 7th Ave. Sidewalk on arena side only 11/10/2021 11/11/2021 Demonbreun 4th Ave. 8th Ave. Full street 11/10/2021 11/11/2021 McGavock 7th Ave. 8th. Ave Full street 11/10/2021 11/11/2021 5th Ave. KVB Demonbreun Full street 11/10/2021 11/11/2021 6th Ave. KVB Demonbreun Full street 11/10/2021 11/11/2021 7th Ave. Demonbreun Broadway Full street

