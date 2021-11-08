Road closures in effect for 55th annual CMA Awards

CMA Awards

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple roads, streets and thoroughfares will be closed for periods of time this week as preparation continues for the 55th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.

Start DateEnd DateStreetFromTo Closure
11/01/202111/11/20216th Ave.DemonbreunBroadwaySidewalk on arena side only
11/07/202111/11/2021Demonbreun5th Ave.6th Ave.Westbound lane only
11/08/202111/11/20215th Ave.DemonbreunBroadwayFull street
11/08/202111/11/20215th Ave.DemonbreunHilton drivewaySidewalk on both sides
11/08/202111/11/20216th Ave.DemonbreunBroadwayFull street
11/09/202111/11/20216th Ave.DemonbreunBroadwaySidewalk on both sides
11/09/202111/11/2021Demonbreun5th Ave.6th Ave.Full street
11/10/202111/11/2021Demonbreun4th Ave.7th Ave.Sidewalk on arena side only
11/10/202111/11/2021Demonbreun4th Ave.8th Ave.Full street
11/10/202111/11/2021McGavock7th Ave.8th. AveFull street
11/10/202111/11/20215th Ave.KVBDemonbreunFull street
11/10/202111/11/20216th Ave.KVBDemonbreunFull street
11/10/202111/11/20217th Ave. DemonbreunBroadwayFull street
  • CMA road closures
  • CMA road closures
  • CMA road closures
  • CMA road closures
  • CMA road closures
  • CMA road closures

Don’t miss the 55th Annual CMA Awards LIVE from Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. CST on News 2.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss