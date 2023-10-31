NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country Music’s Biggest Night is almost here and multiple roads and streets will be closed as preparations continue for the 57th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.
Closures begin Wednesday, Nov. 1 and continue through Thursday, Nov. 9. Over the days leading up to the event, which is on Wednesday, Nov. 8, more roads will begin to close.
You can see the full list below.
Click here for comprehensive map of road closures for CMA Awards.
|11/1/2023
|11/9/2023
|6th Ave
|Demonbreun
|Broadway
|Arena sidewalk
|11/5/2023
|11/9/2023
|Rep. John Lewis Way
|Demonbreun
|Hilton driveway
|Full Street
|11/5/2023
|11/9/2023
|Demonbreun
|Rep. John Lewis Way
|6th Ave
|W/B lane + sidewalk
|11/5/2023
|11/9/2023
|6th Ave
|Demonbreun
|Broadway
|Full Street
|11/6/2023
|11/9/2023
|Rep. John Lewis Way
|Demonbreun
|Broadway
|Full Street
|11/8/2023
|11/9/2023
|6th Ave
|KVB
|Demonbreun
|Full Street (MCC parking allowed)
|11/8/2023
|11/9/2023
|Rep. John Lewis Way
|KVB
|Demonbreun
|Full Street
|11/8/2023
|11/9/2023
|Demonbreun
|4th Ave
|8th Ave
|Full Street
|11/8/2023
|11/9/2023
|7th Ave
|Demonbreun
|Broadway
|Full Street
|11/8/2023
|11/9/2023
|8th Ave
|KVB
|Demonbreun
|sidewalk on MCC side
|11/8/2023
|11/9/2023
|McGavock
|8th Ave
|6th Ave
|Full Street
The 57th Annual CMA Awards will be held in downtown Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. News 2 will have you covered beginning with live red carpet arrivals on wkrn.com.