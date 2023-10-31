NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country Music’s Biggest Night is almost here and multiple roads and streets will be closed as preparations continue for the 57th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.

Closures begin Wednesday, Nov. 1 and continue through Thursday, Nov. 9. Over the days leading up to the event, which is on Wednesday, Nov. 8, more roads will begin to close.

You can see the full list below.

Click here for comprehensive map of road closures for CMA Awards.

11/1/202311/9/20236th AveDemonbreunBroadwayArena sidewalk
11/5/202311/9/2023Rep. John Lewis WayDemonbreunHilton drivewayFull Street
11/5/202311/9/2023DemonbreunRep. John Lewis Way6th AveW/B lane + sidewalk
11/5/202311/9/20236th AveDemonbreunBroadwayFull Street
11/6/202311/9/2023Rep. John Lewis WayDemonbreunBroadwayFull Street
11/8/202311/9/20236th AveKVBDemonbreunFull Street (MCC parking allowed)
11/8/202311/9/2023Rep. John Lewis WayKVBDemonbreunFull Street
11/8/202311/9/2023Demonbreun4th Ave8th AveFull Street
11/8/202311/9/20237th AveDemonbreunBroadwayFull Street
11/8/202311/9/20238th AveKVBDemonbreunsidewalk on MCC side
11/8/202311/9/2023McGavock8th Ave6th AveFull Street
  • Road closures map for 2023 CMA Awards
The 57th Annual CMA Awards will be held in downtown Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. News 2 will have you covered beginning with live red carpet arrivals on wkrn.com.