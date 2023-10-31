NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country Music’s Biggest Night is almost here and multiple roads and streets will be closed as preparations continue for the 57th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.

Closures begin Wednesday, Nov. 1 and continue through Thursday, Nov. 9. Over the days leading up to the event, which is on Wednesday, Nov. 8, more roads will begin to close.

You can see the full list below.

Click here for comprehensive map of road closures for CMA Awards.

11/1/2023 11/9/2023 6th Ave Demonbreun Broadway Arena sidewalk 11/5/2023 11/9/2023 Rep. John Lewis Way Demonbreun Hilton driveway Full Street 11/5/2023 11/9/2023 Demonbreun Rep. John Lewis Way 6th Ave W/B lane + sidewalk 11/5/2023 11/9/2023 6th Ave Demonbreun Broadway Full Street 11/6/2023 11/9/2023 Rep. John Lewis Way Demonbreun Broadway Full Street 11/8/2023 11/9/2023 6th Ave KVB Demonbreun Full Street (MCC parking allowed) 11/8/2023 11/9/2023 Rep. John Lewis Way KVB Demonbreun Full Street 11/8/2023 11/9/2023 Demonbreun 4th Ave 8th Ave Full Street 11/8/2023 11/9/2023 7th Ave Demonbreun Broadway Full Street 11/8/2023 11/9/2023 8th Ave KVB Demonbreun sidewalk on MCC side 11/8/2023 11/9/2023 McGavock 8th Ave 6th Ave Full Street

Road closures map for 2023 CMA Awards

The 57th Annual CMA Awards will be held in downtown Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. News 2 will have you covered beginning with live red carpet arrivals on wkrn.com.