NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – County music superstar Luke Bryan and NFL legend Peyton Manning will host the 56th Annual CMA Awards, the Country Music Association announced on Monday morning.

Byran revealed the news while guest hosting “Live and Kelly and Ryan,” saying he didn’t hesitate to accept the offer when asked if he would host the show with his longtime friend.

“When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with I didn’t hesitate. We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast,” said Byran, “I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!”

This will be Byran’s second consecutive year hosting the award show, but it will be the VFL and former Denver Broncos quarterback’s first appearance as host on Country Music’s Biggest Night.

“I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan,” says Manning. “I am such a huge fan of Country Music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.”

The 56th Annual CMA Awards will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. News 2 will have you covered beginning with live red carpet arrivals on wkrn.com