NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While one of country music’s biggest nights is still months away, the Country Music Association has just announced Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will be hosting the 57th Annual CMA Awards.

This will be the second year in a row for the duo to take the stage.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The ABC show will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. (CST) on News 2.

The CMA Awards has been on the air since 1968, making it one of the longest running, annual music and awards programs, said the CMA.

Last year’s show grew to a 3-year high in viewership, according to CMA, with 9.7 million total viewers.

Meanwhile CMA is preparing for the longest running annual festival next month. CMA Fest will take over Downtown Nashville for year 50!