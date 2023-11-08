NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — He may be a new face when it comes to the CMA Awards, but Jelly Roll is leading the pack as the most nominated male artist at this year’s coveted Country Music Awards.

When it comes to country music, the favors have been answered this year for Jelly Roll.

Making his debut on the 57th annual CMA Awards show stage, the Nashville native will set the tone of the night, kicking off the show with his number one hit “Need a Favor.”

From New Artist of the Year to Male Vocalist of the Year, Jelly Roll racked up five nominations for his first appearance on the CMA Awards ballot.

His modern-day hymn made cross-genre chart history, earning single and music video nominations, while his “Save me” collaboration with this year’s leading lady, Lainey Wilson, scored a musical event of the year nod.

It’s been a year of full circle moments for the “Son of a Sinner” singer who spent much of his juvenile life in jail.

He’s gone from photobombing CMA Festival live reports 10 years ago to appearing on the festival’s main stage.

“I didn’t even think about Nissan [Stadium] back then, you know. I didn’t even think I’d play Riverfront. It’s just so crazy standing here actually getting an interview now instead of standing behind you like this,” explained Jelly Roll.

His story of perseverance never waivered; from sleeping in a van and selling tapes out of car trunks to dabbling in hip-hop and rock, but it was country music that was woven into Jelly Roll’s roots.

His first #1 hit song “Son of a Sinner,” topped country music charts earlier this year but now he has two number ones in the genre under his belt. His debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel, earned the biggest country debut album in Billboard consumption chart history.

Jelly Roll is the newest face of country music and he’s just getting started.