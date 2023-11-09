NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music phenom Jelly Roll might consider himself a pretty lucky guy. At 39 years old, he has risen to the top of the charts and took home the coveted Best New Artist award at the 57th annual CMA Awards. But it was broken before he even left Bridgestone Arena.

News 2 was live from the CMA After Party when the sound of glass breaking silenced the packed backstage area.

“Oh goodness, Jelly Roll just broke his award,” gasped Stephanie Langston as co-host Laura Schweizer looked around the corner to survey the damage.

(Photo: WKRN)

“We just couldn’t believe it,” Laura explained later. “He’s come so far and worked so hard for this.” A security guard stationed himself in front of the broken glass so no one would get hurt.

“I’m sure they’ll make you another one,” Stephanie hollered to Jelly Roll while Laura consoled him with “It’ll be OK!”

Jelly Roll opened the show with a performance of his hit “Need a Favor,” along with surprise guest Wynonna Judd and closed the show with a duet with K. Michelle on “Love Can Build A Bridge,” which is Judd’s classic song with her late mother, Naomi.

One of the most memorable moment of the night was Jelly Roll’s gave a rousing and encouraging speech to accept his Best New Artist Award.

“There is something poetic about a 39-year-old man winning new artist of the year,” he said from the stage. “What’s in front of you is so much more important than what’s behind you.”

He continued that thought with Stephanie and Laura backstage, minutes before his award fell to the ground.

“First of all, you are so much bigger than that moment…I promise it’s just a summer, I promise you things’ll turn around baby, I’m living proof, I’m a 39-year-old man with the new artist of the year on the biggest night in country music after releasing 300 songs in his career. God is good

The Country Music Association will certainly replace his award, if they haven’t already.