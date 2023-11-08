NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Along with the country music stars, the guitars will also take center stage at the CMA Awards Wednesday night.

Gibson’s global flagship store in Nashville serves as a destination for music lovers and artists alike.

For first-time CMA Musician of the Year nominee Charlie Worsham, it’s like a kid in a candy store.

From the king of flat tops to a Gibson advance jumbo, Worsham is tinkering with the legacy of Gibson President and CEO Cesar Gueikian’s personal collection.

There are many iconic beauties you will find locked up and tucked away inside the storied Gibson vault.

Cesar Gueikian (Photo: WKRN)

For more than a century, Gibson has shaped sound across generations and genres of music.

“We were always there when the genres of music were being developed and created, we were always there,” said Gueikian.

While you may not see these specific historic instruments on the CMA stage, there’s no doubt the beloved brand will be in the spotlight on the awards show stage.

“We are definitely going to be seeing a lot of Gibsons. I would expect you are going to see Miranda Lambert playing a Gibson, maybe her signature bluebird, you are going to see Chris Stapleton play an Epiphone Frontier and the list goes on and on from Lainey Wilson to Old Dominion, you’ve got all these amazing country stars that are highly associated with Gibson and they use their Gibsons,” explained Gueikian.

You can typically find Worsham onstage, but this year he has a front row seat as a nominee.

“I’ve been rehearsing my acceptance speech for the CMA Awards since I was 10 years old, sitting cross-legged on the floor watching the awards on the TV growing up in Mississippi,” said Worsham.

It’s a dream that’s already a page in his book of accomplishments, along with days like exploring the Gibson Garage.

Worhsam said he is rooting for many of his friends Wednesday night who play on his new album, appropriately named “Compadre.”