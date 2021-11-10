NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Get a live look from downtown Nashville as the stars of country music arrive for the 55th Annual CMA Awards.

Watch as entertainers roll up to Bridgestone Arena on the arrival camera. Then follow the stars as they walk down the red carpet on the CMA Awards paparazzi camera.

This year is a bit of homecoming for the CMA Awards as they return to Bridgestone Arena. Last year’s show was held at the Music City Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this week, News 2 had a chance to tour the “choreographed chaos” backstage as final rehearsals were underway.

And don’t miss News 2’s Live from the Red Carpet pre-show special – live streaming at 6:30 p.m. CST. Afterward, you can catch Country Music’s Biggest Night™ when the 55th Annual CMA Awards kicks off at 7 p.m. CST on ABC.