NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nominations for the 57th annual Country Music Awards were announced Thursday morning.
Lainey Wilson leads the pack with nine nominations, including Entertainer of the Year. Other top nominees include Jelly Roll with five noms, Luke Combs and HARDY with four nominations each; and Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Producer/Mix Engineer Joey Moi, Songwriter/Producer Jordan Schmidt, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, and Musician/Producer Derek Wells with three nominations.
CMA Entertainer of the Year nominees are Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson.
Female Vocalist of the Year nominees are Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Lainey Wilson. Male Vocalist of the Year nominees are Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen.
Album of the Year nominees are Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde, Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson, Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs, One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen and Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini.
New Artist of the Year nominees are Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, Parker McCollum, Megan Maroney and Hailey Whitters.
Vocal Group of the Year nominees are Lady A, Little Big Town, Miland, Old Dominion and Zac Brown Band. Vocal Duo of the Year nominees are Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Maddie & Tae and The War and Treaty.
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
- “Fast Car” – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
- “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
- “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
Producer: Austin Nivarel
Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun
- “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
- “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
Producers: HARDY, Joey
SONG OF THE YEAR
- “Fast Car”
Songwriter: Tracy Chapman
- “Heart Like A Truck”
Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson
- “Next Thing You Know”
Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne
- “Tennessee Orange”
Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams
- “wait in the truck”
Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
- “Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens
- “She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
Producer: Zach Crowell
- “Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)
Producer: Dann Huff
- “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells
- “We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
- Jenee Fleenor
- Paul Franklin
- Rob McNelley
- Derek Wells
- Charlie Worsham
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- “Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde
Director: Reid Long
- “Memory Lane” – Old Dominion
Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher
- “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
Director: Patrick Tohill
- “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
Director: Running Bear
- “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
Director: Justin Clough
County music superstar Luke Bryan and NFL legend Peyton Manning will host the 57th Annual CMA Awards.
The 57th Annual CMA Awards will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. News 2 has you covered beginning with live red carpet arrivals on wkrn.com.