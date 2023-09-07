NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nominations for the 57th annual Country Music Awards were announced Thursday morning.

Lainey Wilson leads the pack with nine nominations, including Entertainer of the Year. Other top nominees include Jelly Roll with five noms, Luke Combs and HARDY with four nominations each; and Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Producer/Mix Engineer Joey Moi, Songwriter/Producer Jordan Schmidt, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, and Musician/Producer Derek Wells with three nominations.

CMA Entertainer of the Year nominees are Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson.

Female Vocalist of the Year nominees are Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Lainey Wilson. Male Vocalist of the Year nominees are Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen.

Album of the Year nominees are Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde, Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson, Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs, One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen and Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini.

New Artist of the Year nominees are Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, Parker McCollum, Megan Maroney and Hailey Whitters.

Vocal Group of the Year nominees are Lady A, Little Big Town, Miland, Old Dominion and Zac Brown Band. Vocal Duo of the Year nominees are Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Maddie & Tae and The War and Treaty.

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll

Producer: Austin Nivarel Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Fast Car”

Songwriter: Tracy Chapman “Heart Like A Truck”

Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson “Next Thing You Know”

Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne “Tennessee Orange”

Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams “wait in the truck”

Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens “She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

Producer: Zach Crowell “Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)

Producer: Dann Huff “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells “We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

Charlie Worsham

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde

Director: Reid Long “Memory Lane” – Old Dominion

Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher

Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll

Director: Patrick Tohill “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

Director: Running Bear “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Director: Justin Clough

County music superstar Luke Bryan and NFL legend Peyton Manning will host the 57th Annual CMA Awards.

The 57th Annual CMA Awards will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. News 2 has you covered beginning with live red carpet arrivals on wkrn.com.