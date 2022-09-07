NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nominations for the 56th annual Country Music Awards were announced Tuesday morning.

CMA Entertainer of the Year nominees are Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen.

Female Vocalist of the Year nominees are Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson.

Male Vocalist of the Year nominees are Eric Church, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen.

Album of the Year nominees are Growin’ Up – Luke Combs, Humble Quest – Maren Morris, Palomino – Miranda Lambert, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson and Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion.

New Artist of the Year nominees are HARDY, Walker Hayes, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson.

Vocal Group of the Year nominees are Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland, Old Dominion and Zac Brown Band.

Vocal Duo of the Year nominees are Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, LOCASH and Maddie & Tae.

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

Producer: Trent Willmon Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Buy Dirt”

Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce “Sand In My Boots”

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne “Things A Man Oughta Know”

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson “You Should Probably Leave”

Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY

Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman

Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Producer: Michael Knox

Producer: Michael Knox “Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Producer: Zach Crowell

Producer: Zach Crowell “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Director: Blake Lively

Director: Blake Lively “Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Director: Harper Smith

Director: Harper Smith “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Director: Michael Monaco

Director: Michael Monaco “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Director: Alexa Campbell

Director: Alexa Campbell “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney

County music superstar Luke Bryan and NFL legend Peyton Manning will host the 56th Annual CMA Awards. This will be Bryan’s second consecutive year hosting the award show, but it will be the VFL and former Denver Broncos quarterback’s first appearance as host on Country Music’s Biggest Night.

“I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan,” said Manning. “I am such a huge fan of Country Music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.”

The 56th Annual CMA Awards will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. News 2 will have you covered beginning with live red carpet arrivals on wkrn.com