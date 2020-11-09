CMA Awards

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Special Reports
Video Game News
Unsolved Tennessee
Holidays
Downtown Nashville Explosion
Top Stories
Man charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3
Metro non-emergency number restored after explosion
State buildings in Davidson County to be closed Monday
Video
Amid pandemic, Pacific islands work to offset food shortages
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
First Tee Forecast
COVID-19
Coronavirus News
TN COVID-19 Data
Vaccine Tracker
COVID-19 Watch
Top Stories
AP sources: Trump signs funding measure, averts shutdown
Top Stories
COVID-19 in Tennessee: 3,188 new cases, 69 deaths reported on Dec. 27
Top Stories
Metro Health Dept. reports 507 new COVID-19 cases in Nashville
COVID-19 in Tennessee: 14,395 new cases, 12 deaths reported for Dec. 25 and 26
Metro Health Dept. reports 793 new COVID-19 cases, 456 deaths in Nashville
Murfreesboro church moves Christmas Eve services outside during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
TV Schedule
ABC News
Latest Video
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Baby Giraffe Cam
Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Making Us Proud
Top Stories
Adams shines in snow as Packers trounce Titans 40-14
Gallery
Top Stories
Missouri opts out of Music City Bowl due to Covid-19
Top Stories
Braves legend Phil Niekro dead at 81
Titans surrender 40 points, fall to Packers 40-14
WATCH: Nashville native C.J. Beathard leads 49ers to a win, inspired by late brother
Video
Titans Week: Getting ready for a battle up North
Video
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Light Up The House
Soldiers Greetings
Remarkable Women
Take a Titan 2 School
Pro Football Challenge
Home for the Holidays
Franktown Festival of Lights
Food 2 Families Food Drive
Community Calendar
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
CMA Awards
PHOTOS: CMA Awards 2020
Gallery
Rascal Flatts announce positive COVID-19 case
Lady A sitting 2020 CMAs out due to COVID-19
Go inside the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Video
CMA Awards: List of 2020 winners
Video
More CMA Awards Headlines
Check out the 2020 CMA Awards nominees
Gallery
CMA Awards Show marks many firsts in 2020
Female artists shine in 2020 CMA nominations
New blood among this year’s CMA Entertainer of the Year nominees
Hatch Show Print weaves into the fabric of Music City and beyond
Video
54th CMA Awards set to kickoff in Nashville
Video
Get to know the 2020 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees
Video
Historic RCA Studio B: Go inside this time capsule of ‘Nashville Sound’
Gallery
Positive COVID-19 test sidelines FGL’s Tyler Hubbard at CMAs
QUIZ: CMA Awards through the years
Don't Miss
Man charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3
Metro non-emergency number restored after explosion
State buildings in Davidson County to be closed Monday
Video
Amid pandemic, Pacific islands work to offset food shortages
MNPD releases dramatic video of downtown Nashville explosion
Video
Court services impacted by explosion regaining connections
AP sources: Trump signs funding measure, averts shutdown
Trending Stories
MNPD releases dramatic video of downtown Nashville explosion
Video
FBI, ATF search homes of Antioch man in connection to Nashville explosion
Authorities: Man responsible for Nashville explosion died in blast
Video
Driver of suspicious vehicle charged after authorities find no explosives inside
Video
Customers angry, AT&T stresses patience with outage following downtown Nashville explosion