CMA and SESAC partner together for tornado relief supplies drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKNR) – The Country Music Association and Society of European Stage Authors and Compressors partnered together opening their office doors to begin collecting donations of essential items needed by a variety of nonprofits throughout Middle Tennessee.

CMA and SESAC will continue accepting donations through next Friday, March 13, 2020. Dropoff hours are Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(Courtesy: Dawn Gibson)

(Courtesy: Dawn Gibson)

If you are coming to drop off items, please be sure to do so at the back of the building between the CMA/SESAC building and the lot behind RCA Studio A.