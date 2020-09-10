Clowney feeling comfortable with Titans, will be ready to play Monday

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans are preparing for their season opener on Monday night at Denver and while head coach Mike Vrabel hasn’t disclosed many details, newly signed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney told the media he plans on playing.

“Monday night, of course I’ll be ready. That is what I signed up for and I’m just looking forward to get back to playing,” said Clowney.

There hasn’t been much time for the three-time Pro Bowler to get acclimated with his new team, but he’s already feeling comfortable, calling himself one of the oldest players in his meeting room.

“They’re young and to be able to get out there and run around with them was great. We all have one goal here and that is to win,” added Clowney.

Clowney also pointed out a big reason for choosing the Titans over other teams was his past success and relationship with Vrabel, who was his defensive coordinator with the Houston Texans in 2017. He called Vrabel one of the smartest coaches he has played for.

“He knows football front and back, and he knows how to put guys in position to make plays, and that’s what he did in Houston. When I got here, he started moving me around already. He just put me in position to make plays, he believes I’m a playmaker and he believes in in my ability to make plays. So he keeps lining me up all over the place, and I’ll keep making plays for him,” said Clowney.

While Clowney is expected to increase the Titan’s defensive production, boosting the pass rush, he has dealt with multiple injuries throughout his football career. Clowney had sports hernia surgery at the end of last season with the Seattle Seahawks, but has put in a lot of work since then and feels healthy.

“I’ve been working my hips, really over the last seven months and I think it’s really helped here, coming off the edge. I also worked with some guys on some pass rush moves this offseason. Everything is coming together well. I just got to stay healthy, I believe that is everyone in the NFL. If you’re feeling good, you play well,” said Clowney.

Clowney is focused on being a ‘disruptor’ for the team this season, helping everyone around him to be better. He’ll get a chance to start proving that this Monday when the Titans open up the season on the road against the Denver Broncos.